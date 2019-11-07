Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Surprised Military Families with Coffee and Archie Stories

It was just a regular Wednesday morning in Windsor: coffee, swapping parenting tips, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took some time out of their schedule to swap stories with military parents during a regular meetup at the Broom Farm Community Centre. It's just a stone's throw away from their Frogmore Cottage home, so the couple headed out to drop in on their neighbors to brighten their day.

During the visit, new mom Meghan shared plenty of juicy tidbits about baby Archie with other parents as they swapped knowledge, chatting about Archie's teething and crawling habits as well as how much sleep he's getting.

Army spouse Leigh Smith spoke to Army & You magazine about the visit, who brought daughter Molly, 8, to meet the couple. Molly gushed over Meghan promising "not to tell anyone" she was away from school and how she asked the young girl about her best friend.

"We had a party when Harry and Meghan got married and we’ve followed their story ever since," said Smith. "So it was an amazing experience for Molly to shake hands with them. It’s really special and a lovely boost for the whole community."

Amy Thompson shared that her daughter Aeris was the "same age as Archie."

"We talked about weaning and the children beginning to crawl – she’s just a normal mum and it was like talking to a friend."

RELATED: Prince Harry Discusses Moving to Africa with Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

According to the royals' official Instagram account, Meghan and Prince Harry made the visit as a showing of support for the families of "service personnel who are currently deployed overseas."

"Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess surprised their neighbours in Windsor at a coffee morning for military families in a community centre located in the heart of the Army housing estate. Every year during the month of November we pause to remember and honour all those who have served their country here in the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world," read a caption accompanying a sweet video montage of the couple's visit.

"During the visit yesterday, Their Royal Highnesses met with young families who shared their experiences as parents and as couples who are often apart from their loved ones for months at a time. A reminder that a life of service does not simply describe the person wearing the uniform, but the entire family."

As a new father, Harry sympathized with the families going through the separation while being in the military.

"It’s unbelievably hard. I have so much respect and admiration for anyone who has to deal with that," he said. "I can’t imagine what it’s like to miss so much as they change so quickly."

Next, Meghan and Prince Harry will be spending time at Westminster Abbey's Field of Remembrance next as part of a week of remembrance for members of the armed forces.