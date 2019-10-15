Meghan Markle Gives Baby Archie A Sweet Kiss In Upcoming Royal Tour Documentary

Can't get enough of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and baby Archie? Your royal dreams are about to come true. The royal family will be appearing in a new documentary set to air on Sunday, Oct. 20 on British channel ITV.

Harry & Meghan: An African Journey will chronicle the Sussexes' recent tour of South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Malawi, and Johannesburg. From the brief preview clip, it looks to be packed to the brim with sweet behind the scenes moments from the royal family's trip – including an adorable kiss from Meghan on her baby son Archie's head. You might want to have some tissues ready, in case cuteness overload happens to take you over while watching.

"In this new documentary filmed on their tour of Africa, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak exclusively to Tom Bradby about the causes and issues they care most about, and their fresh and personal approach to being modern Royals," reads the official description.

"In this program, he gains exclusive access to the world’s most talked-about couple, exploring their compassion and impactful work, alongside the challenges and pressure they face living as a young family on the global stage trying to balance their public duties and private life under media scrutiny."

People reports that the heartwarming Archie footage as seen in the preview clip was actually filmed before his first-ever engagement: a special meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

The moment was previously immortalized via the royals' official Instagram account, and it's just as cute as you thought it might be. Seeing additional footage from the event will be a real treat for anyone who can't get enough of sweet baby Archie.

Unfortunately, it isn't clear at the moment whether the documentary will be available for viewing for those of us in the U.S. Hopefully after it airs, it'll be up for streaming so everyone can grab some popcorn and really dig in for an up-close and personal look at what the family's royal African tour was really like. Pictures can only go so far, after all.