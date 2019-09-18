Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Took Archie to a Pub, and There Are Photos

Last month, it was reported that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took baby Archie out for a pub lunch in England, and now, there are photos of the family enjoying their casual outing.

Photos obtained by TMZ show the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their son at The Rose & Crown in Windsor, England, (not too far from Frogmore Cottage) with Harry holding onto Archie's car seat and Meghan holding more baby gear. Their pub date happened a few Sundays ago, and Archie was reportedly perfectly well-behaved the entire time.

As out of place as a baby might seem in a bar, pubs in the U.K. are much more casual, and are more akin to restaurants than a typical American bar.

“They were on a table with, I presume, a private secretary," an eyewitness told The Sun at the time. "Meghan was cradling Archie most of the time. The little lad was as good as gold, I didn’t hear him cry once while he was there."

The source also said that the royals blended right in with everyone else, and were fairly under-the-radar throughout their visit.

"No other customers recognized them. The staff clearly knew who they were but kept the service low-key," the onlooker said. "They did indicate to me they had been there before. They just chatted away like any normal couple and were laughing a lot."

Sounds like Archie is fitting right into pub life.