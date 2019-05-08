Prince George Gave Us a Major Clue About Baby Sussex’s Name Months Ago

In case it hasn't quite hit you yet, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby has arrived, we now have photos of him, and we now know his name: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Family significance aside, if the name Archie sounds familiar to you (and not just because of Riverdale), there's a reason: just earlier this year, Prince George was reportedly telling strangers that Archie was his nickname for himself.

In January, The Sun reported that Prince George came across a dog walker while he was playing outside near the Middleton family home in Berkshire, and once he started petting the dog, the woman began talking to him.

Image zoom Getty Images

"Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it," she told The Sun. "To my astonishment he said ‘I’m called Archie’ with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely.”

Hm.

Counterpoint: Prince George had already heard the name "Archie" being floated around as a possible name for his cousin, and liked it so much that he started telling strangers that it was his name. Or, perhaps Harry and Meghan read up on George's antics and took a liking to the name.

Of course, those are just our theories. It could just be pure coincidence.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their newborn son's name in an Instagram post today, shortly after participating in a photo op with Archie at Windsor Castle. Though Archie doesn't appear to have major significance as a name in the royal family history, there was an Archibald who married into the family in the 16th century.

RELATED: All the Hidden Messages in Meghan Markle's Baby Debut Dress

As for Archie's last name, Mountbatten is Prince Philip's last name, and Windsor is, of course, a reference to the House of Windsor — the current royal family's line.

Who knew that thanks to Prince George, we've essentially had Baby Sussex's name out there for months?