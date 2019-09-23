Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Look So Happy Arriving in South Africa with Archie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have taken off with baby Archie for their royal tour of Africa, one of Meghan's first official royal duties since she came back from maternity leave.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived with their son in Cape Town on Monday morning to begin a visit to South Africa, and Harry is also set to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Photos of the couple deplaning with their baby boy show Meghan clad in an oatmeal sweater while cradling Archie, who's dressed in a navy jumper and a white hat (that pom-pom!).

A source told People on Sunday that Harry and Meghan "are very much looking forward to their arrival in Africa tomorrow on their first official tour as a family. Africa holds a very special place in the Duke’s heart and he’s looking forward to sharing South Africa with the Duchess and their son."

Upon their arrival in Cape Town, they'll visit a workshop that teaches kids about their rights, and self-defense and provides female empowerment training to young girls. According to Harper's Bazaar, Meghan will spend Wednesday visiting mothers2mothers in Cape Town's Foreshore area, where she will mentor mothers who deliver health services and education to women and their families in townships around the city, and visit with clients and their children.

Meghan and Harry had previously been in Rome on Friday for her friend Misha Nonoo's wedding, before jetting back to the U.K. on Saturday.

While Harry visits in Angola, Malawi, and Botswana, Meghan will reportedly host a breakfast meeting in Cape Town with women working in public services, and will visit Johannesburg's university to discuss challenges to accessing higher education for women, and meet with a girls' club tackling sexual violence in schools.

Archie's itinerary is unclear, but we're assuming his schedule includes plenty of R&R.