Prince Harry's Upcoming Trip to Angola Has a Sentimental Connection to Princess Diana

Buckingham Palace has released details about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's upcoming royal tour of Africa — and part of it will have extra special meaning for the Duke of Sussex.

Over the course of the 10-day tour, the couple (and baby Archie) will be visiting South Africa, and Harry will also make solo stops in Botswana, Malawi and Angola. Significantly, he will be able to see his mother Princess Diana's legacy firsthand in Angola. In 1997, the Princess of Wales visited the Huambo province in the country, and raised awareness of the threat landmines posed in the community.

Just months before her death, Princess Diana walked through an active minefield and detonated a mine with the help of a land mine removal expert, changing global opinion about the issue.

Image zoom John Stillwell - PA Images/Getty Images

Two decades later, humanitarian de-mining work continues, and the Angolan government has made significant financial commitment to clearing landmines from an area important to conserving the country's ecosystem.

On their trip, Prince Harry will visit Huambo to see how the province has developed into a community, and meet the people who have worked in mine clearing as well as visiting mine victims.

Meghan, Harry, and Archie will be making their trip from the end of September to early October.