The Palace Just Released All the Details About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Trip to Africa

Royal watchers rejoice, we've finally got the full scoop on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official royal tour of Africa.

On Friday morning, the palace released details from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's itinerary for their forthcoming trip, which will take place from Sept. 23 to Oct. 2.

During their 10-day tour, the couple will visit South Africa, and Harry will also make solo stops in Botswana, Malawi and Angola. Meghan will make a few private appearances in Cape Town and Johannesburg, according to royal reporter Omid Scobie.

And now, the part that we've all been waiting for: Archie's itinerary. Scobie tweeted that the 4-month-old will be based with Meghan in South Africa, and palace sources said the couple hopes "to include him" at some point during the tour. It's unclear what exactly is meant by "include," but honestly, all we're really asking for is a photo shoot because we must have more of those tiny adorable toes (please).

Image zoom Alex Trautwig/Getty Images

The tour marks Meghan and Harry's first official royal trip as a family of three, and as always, it's all about doing good. According to the palace statement, the Sussexes will use the trip as an opportunity to "highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years," and to also "demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action."

For Harry, that means trips to wildlife conservatories, while Meghan will be "working with organisations to promote women's education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership."

RELTED: Meghan Markle Is Making a Surprise Trip to New York to Support Serena Williams

In addition to being his family's first tour, Prince Harry may get sentimental for another reason: While in Angola, the duke will be able to see firsthand the impact of his mother's legacy. Princess Diana visited the country in 1997 to help raise awareness of landmines in the region — changing the global opinion in doing so.

It's safe to say that Meghan and Harry have some big shoes to fill.