Meghan and Harry Are Officially Going to Africa — but Will Archie Be Joining Them? 

After months of rumors, it's finally been confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be taking a royal tour of Africa later this year.

Buckingham Palace stated on Thursday that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting South Africa together, and additionally, Harry will visit Malawi, Angola, and Botswana.

Here's what we know about their upcoming trip so far.

The Trip Will Take Place in the Fall

According to Buckingham Palace's announcement, Meghan and Harry's trip will be happening this fall, as was speculated a few months ago.

Harry Will Be Returning to Botswana

The Palace's statement said that Meghan and Harry will both be going to South Africa, however Prince Harry will also be visiting Angola and Malawi and make a "working visit" to Botswana, where he and Meghan went for a 2017 trip together.

They recently shared a never-before-seen photo from that trip on their joint Instagram, explaining that during the holiday, they helped the organization Elephants Without Borders to equip an elephant with a satellite collar, which allowed conservationists to better protect him and other elephants from poachers.

Baby Archie May Be Joining

In a post on their joint Instagram account, Meghan and Harry announced the trip, writing that it would be their "first official tour as a family," which suggests that Archie is likely going with them. If so, he'd be one of the youngest royals to ever embark on a royal tour.

Other details about the trip are still to come, but until then, we'll be anxiously awaiting the Sussexes' first big trip with baby Archie.