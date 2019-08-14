Meghan Markle Continues to Be Dragged in the Media While Another Royal Faces an Actual Scandal

It's been a major week as far as royal scandals go — and no, we're not talking about Meghan Markle's latest break in tradition.

Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, has long been linked to accused pedophile and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but after Epstein's arrest in July and his apparent suicide in jail over the weekend, the Duke of York's friendship with Epstein has come under much closer scrutiny. Last week, previously sealed court documents were released, revealing that Prince Andrew, in addition to allegedly having a relationship with an underage girl, was also accused of sexual assault.

Still, you might not be as familiar with the details about the Duke of York as you might, say, the backlash against Meghan Markle's guest-edited Vogue cover. While Prince Andrew's scandal has been getting media coverage, the coverage hasn't been nearly as exhaustive as it has been anytime Meghan Markle has done anything, or has been suspected to have done something people deem offensive in some way.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex has slowly been stepping back into the spotlight after giving birth to baby Archie earlier this year (though she's still technically on maternity leave), and as she's come back into the public eye, so have her detractors. Since making public appearances, she's been roundly criticized for wearing jeans, the way she holds her child, and allegedly asking people not to take her photo during a private outing. People were angry because they thought she copied the Vogue cover she guest-edited (even though a layout of black-and-white grid photos isn't exactly an original, trademarked idea), they were angry because they thought she and Prince Harry issued a list of demands for their neighbors (a rumor that was debunked by Buckingham Palace) — we could go on and on.

But while everyone was up in arms over the duchess supposedly not following royal protocol and conduct, Prince Andrew was being accused of arguably way more egregious behavior. It also doesn't help that Buckingham Palace put out a statement defending Prince Andrew in the whole debacle while largely remaining silent about the backlash Meghan Markle continues to face.

“This relates to proceedings in the United States, to which The Duke of York is not a party," a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told NBC. "Any suggestion of impropriety with underage minors is categorically untrue.”

According to a report from Vanity Fair, Prince Andrew spent the days after the scandal broke in Balmoral, and the Queen was photographed going to church with him on Sunday — while courtiers at Balmoral have supposedly discreetly removed newspapers from the breakfast room at the estate to spare him any embarrassment.

The hypocrisy of getting up in arms about Meghan's supposed protocol-breaking behavior (like, having a baby shower) while ignoring another royal's alleged sex crimes hasn't been sitting well with a lot of people.

Buckingham Palace statement defending Prince Andrew's connection to the #Epstien sex scandal w/ minors makes me sick. Those young women (children when it happened) deserves justice.



And why couldn't @RoyalFamily make a statement in defending Duchess Meghan against lies & racism — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) August 11, 2019

#Meghan has tea & cupcake party with Amal Clooney & Serena Williams. Outrage for months. Andrew has parties with #Epstein in which we can safely say that tea didn’t figure..what happens? Swept under carpet & everyone returns to dissing Meghan’s nail varnish? Let’s see...#Epstein — Prof Kate Williams (@KateWilliamsme) August 10, 2019

Meghan guest editing Vogue got more hate than Prince Andrew’s disgusting predator behaviour pic.twitter.com/Zc6uY44UyN — . (@meghanysl) August 9, 2019

Meghan Markle guest edits Vogue = 🤬



Prince Andrew implicated in a sex trafficking case = 🤷‍♂️ — Paddy Emond (@paddy_BECTU) August 10, 2019

And while Prince Andrew and the duchess are in two very different situations and criticism against them isn't mutually exclusive, some people are just hoping that the media shows Prince Andrew's scandal the same energy they give Meghan Markle when she does, well, anything.