There's a Handsome New Man in Meghan Markle's Life

We have an Adele bodyguard situation on our hands with Meghan Markle.

When Meghan stepped out for lunch on Friday, many were quick to point out the Duchess’s ripped jeans and pumps combo, but the far more interesting topic of discussion was just to the left of Markle and her perfectly distressed pants: Christian Jones.

Clad in a navy pea coat and plaid scarf was Meghan’s bearded dining partner and new Deputy Communications Secretary.

He works for Meghan, and he’s hot — what else do you need to know? Well, first off, he isn’t just the Duchess of Sussex’s press secretary, he actually works for the Duke of Sussex as well as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (so the full fab four).

According to Jones’s LinkedIn page, he’s been working for the royal foursome since December. Prior to his appointment, he acted as press secretary, speechwriter, and head of news for the Department for Exiting the European Union (aka Brexit).

Jones specialized in Economics at Cardiff University from 2008 to 2011 (making him 29-ish?), which he put to use in his nearly five years working at HM Treasury, the British government’s economic and finance ministry.

Judging by Jones’s work experience, he isn’t one to flit from job to job. Though Markle’s staff has thinned since she first joined the royal family, it seems Jones is in it for the long haul.