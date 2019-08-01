Meghan Markle Shared Never-Before-Seen Photos of Herself Pregnant with Archie

While she's been staying out of the spotlight since the arrival of little Archie, Meghan Markle has actually been doing a lot behind the scenes. People reports that she shared some snapshots from the "quiet visits" to her royal patronage that she had during her pregnancy. The magazine notes that the appearances were all "secret" and that these are the very first glimpses that anyone's getting of Meghan's time with Smart Works, a charity that aims to help vulnerable and unemployed women return to the workforce.

Markle enlisted her friend, designer Misha Nonoo, and a slew of retailers to help her create a capsule collection of workwear. For every piece that's sold, one will be donated to Smart Works, so that women who are getting back to work can have the clothes required for job interviews and the daily 9-to-5 grind. The charity doesn't just dress women for their return to work. Part of why Meghan was so drawn to it, she explains, is that Smart Works creates a network of women who support one another in their professional pursuits.

Image zoom @SUSSEXROYAL/Getty Images

RELATED: Piers Morgan Accuses Meghan Markle of Being "Hypocritical" for Putting Jameela Jamil on Her Vogue Cover

Sussex Royal posted a few behind-the-scenes looks at the process, which shows Markle in a vintage jacket working with clothes, interacting with Smart Works clients, and cradling her pregnant belly. While there were plenty of images of Markle showing during the beginning of her pregnancy, the images got more and more rare the closer we got to Archie's due date. These sweet snaps are just the things for royal-watchers to get their fix.

"Throughout her visits she noticed that while the donations were plentiful, they were also notably a combination of mismatched items and colours which weren't always the right stylistic choices or sizes that didn't necessarily 'suit' the job at hand: to make a woman feel confident and inspired as she walked into her job interview," the caption reads.

RELATED: Why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Have Only One More Baby

She elaborated on the process in British Vogue. She guest-edited this month's edition and wrote, "To help with this, I asked Marks & Spencer, John Lewis & Partners, Jigsaw, and my friend, the designer Misha Nonoo, if they were willing to design a capsule collection of more classic options for a workwear wardrobe. Taking the idea further, many of the brands agreed to use the one-for-one model: for each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to the charity. Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together."