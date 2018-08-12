Here's why Meghan Markle Could be Putting off Starting a Family

First comes love, then comes marriage. Then — for Meghan Markle, at least — comes a slew of questions about why she's not continuing the Windsor bloodline yet. Well, it's not surprising that Markle, who hasn't done much to fit into the expectations for being a royal, isn't following that old adage. According to Harper's Bazaar, there's a very good reason for Markle and Prince Harry to delay any sort of baby plans: travel.

The newly minted royal may not have logged many hours under her tiara so far, but the magazine reports that she'll be racking up a lot of miles in the coming months. The Express adds that Meghan and Harry will embark on their very first royal tour together this October. And it's not just a run-of-the-mill outing, either. The itinerary includes a stop in Sydney for the 2018 Invictus Games and appearances in Australia, Fiji, the Kingdom of Tonga, and finally New Zealand. That's a packed schedule for anyone, but toss in royal dinners, official visitations, and other obligations and it's sure to be more about work than play for Markle and Harry.

The Express predicts that Markle will "likely want to avoid all the side effects that come with traveling while pregnant." With most of the world focused on her comings and goings it's probably best not to worry about the possibility of morning sickness and fatigue when she's halfway around the world.

The U.K.'s National Health Service states that traveling in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy can be more difficult than usual due to "nausea and overwhelming exhaustion." The agency adds that the risk of miscarriage is higher in the initial three months. Plus, the flight from England to the Southern Hemisphere isn't a simple jaunt. The NHS also reports that traveling for periods longer than four hours can increase the risk of developing blood clots or deep vein thrombosis.

But devotees to the royals need not worry. Buckingham Palace hasn't released the couple's schedule after the trip, but it's sure to be more relaxing than this fall's whirlwind trek. Plus, Harry has already said that he's very excited about the prospects of starting a family. During an interview with the BBC, he said, "Hopefully, we’ll start a family in the near future." It's only a matter of time before George, Charlotte, and Louis have a little cousin.