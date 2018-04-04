So This Is Why Meghan Markle Skipped the Queen's Easter Service

On Easter Sunday we got a surprise Kate Middleton appearance, but where was Meghan Markle? The soon-to-be royal was notably absent as her future in-laws gathered at Windsor Castle, but it sounds like she has a very good reason for not attending the church service.

According to E! News, Markle jetted off to Los Angeles the Thursday before Easter, where she got in some much-deserved quality time with her mom Doria Ragland and friends.

"Meghan is keen to include her mom as much as possible in the wedding plans, so spending time with her was the perfect chance to bring her up to speed on all the wedding details," a source tells E! News. "Meghan wants her mom to experience all of this with her. It's such an exciting time for her and Harry."

This will reportedly be Markle's last trip outside of the United Kingdom until she and harry wed at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

While this will be her last stateside visit for awhile, the source says that her mom will be planning an extended trip to London prior to the wedding. "Being in London will also be [Doria's] first chance to see the amazing wedding gown up close!" the source continues.

Markle has yet to announce her wedding dress designer, but according to royal reporter Omid Scobie, Markle picked her wedding dress designer in January with the help of her friend, bridal stylist Jessica Mulroney.

"Everything is coming together perfectly," including the dress fittings and consultations being held at Kensington Palace and an undisclosed location in London.