Meghan Markle Is Already Planning Her Post-Baby Return

Meghan Markle may have just begun her maternity leave — approximately a month before Baby Sussex's arrival in late April — but she's already planning her return to regular royal life.

According to Vanity Fair, Meghan is filling her fall calendar with events, specifically the annual summit for the charity One Young World, which takes place in October in London.

And Harry is totally supportive of his wife returning to work. "Harry is keen to support Meghan in developing her own role and the opportunity to partner with a cause so close to her heart is an ideal stepping stone," a source told VF, adding: "All being well with the baby, the timing is perfect for her to expand her Commonwealth work through this new One Young World partnership with the Queen's Commonwealth Trust."

Given her reputation of having a strong work ethic, we can't say we're very surprised by Meghan's eagerness to get back into the swing of things. Even the Queen has taken notice of the duchess's dedication to her royal duties despite being pregnant.

"The Queen is amazed by the duchess’s energy and stamina given that she is so heavily pregnant,” a source previously revealed to VF. “For the Queen and her generation, you generally hid your bump and put your feet up in this stage of pregnancy, but Meghan hasn’t stopped.”

And now it looks like a new baby at home won't be slowing her down, either. Keep up the hard work, Megs!