Meghan Markle Posing with a Tabloid Featuring Kate Middleton on the Cover Is Something to Behold

Not even J. K. Rowling, Queen of British Fiction, could have made this up.

Way back in the year 2014, when Meghan Markle was yet a TV actress and lifestyle blogger du jour, the duchess was photographed holding a tabloid with her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, on the cover. (Also of note, those incredible leather pants.)

Cosmopolitan first pointed out the photo, which was posted by a fan account on Instagram on Tuesday along with multiple images of Meghan and Kate on royal duty together in the years that followed. Meghan was apparently featured in the issue of U Magazine, hence her decision to pose with the glossy in hand.

And while the two women together in the same frame seems eerily predictive of the future in hindsight, not everything in the photo proved as prophetic. The headline — "Twins!" — that was slapped over Kate's image, proved (sadly, in our humble opinion) to be false.

RELATED: Did the Palace Have Something to Do with the Suspension of Meghan Markle's Sister's Twitter Account?

Four years after the photo was snapped, Meghan went on to marry Prince Harry in the royal wedding of the decade, and Kate was there front and center cheering her on. As we all know, Meghan and Kate eventually went on share many a tabloid cover of their own, though the British press was decidedly less kind in their representation of the pair's relationship. Rumors of feuds and disagreements overshadowed all else, but luckily, Meghan isn't reading (or posing with) those same tabloids anymore.