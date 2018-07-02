We Haven't Seen Meghan Markle Dress Like This Since Before She Was a Royal

Now, it's not usually considered newsworthy when a famous person wears pants, but when it comes to Meghan Markle, the rules don't apply.

The lady formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, kicked it super casual on Monday when she stepped out for day 2 of the Audi Polo Challenge in Ascot, England. While the newlywed channeled her inner Pretty Woman on day 1 of the festivities, stepping out in a breezy plaid shirtdress and a chic Madewell topper, day 2 took a decidedly more laidback turn when Markle stepped out in—gasp—jeans.

So, uh, why do we care? Well, this marks the first time she’s worn pants in public since marrying into the royal family. Images from the event show Meghan all smiles, seeming to enjoy her return to her Cali-girl roots with her cropped black skinny jeans, a white button-down with the sleeves rolled up to her elbows, and a pair of black ballet flats. Another fedora was on hand, too, because Markle obviously practices safe sun.

Stephen Lock/i-Images

Amid princess lessons and the tireless job of learning the strict etiquette rules, it’s nice to see Meghan have a chance to blow off some royal steam and do it up pre-Windsor style.

After all, we like a princess who wears the pants.