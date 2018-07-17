All the Hidden Messages in Meghan Markle's Blush Pink Trench Dress

It only takes a quick glance at an outrageous red carpet choice (or statement jacket) to understand clearly that what we wear says something about us.

And for celebrities, politicians, and royals alike, the impact of the clothes on their backs is even greater. Many stars make statements—ranging from political commentary to a display of their commitment to sustainability or their support of minority designers—through what they choose to wear each morning, and Meghan Markle is no exception.

On Tuesday, she stepped out in a predictably light pink House of Nonie trench dress that may have looked simple to the eye, but in reality, is coded with a lot more messaging than what it seems. Not only was it the exact same kind of sleeveless trench dress she's worn before, but it also subtly paid homage to her time as an actress on Suits.

Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The dress is by an up-and-coming fashion label House of Nonie, which is based in Canada, where Markle lived and filmed her TV show for six years. The Duchess of Sussex has been a staunch supporter of the brand since even before she married Prince Harry, and her decision to once again wear them is reflective of her pre-royal life mixing into her current royal fashion wardrobe. (Considering the beef between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Trump, it may also have demonstrated whose side she's on.)

It's also not a new dress. Markle pulled this one out of her own closet. (Hello, sustainability!) People reports that Markle bought the Spring/Summer 2018 dress before she moved to London late last year.

Mark Cuthbert/Getty Images

“Seeing Meghan Markle, wear the Nonie Trench Dress today with such elegance and grace is beyond exciting!” Nina Kharey, brand founder and creative director, told People. “Her continuous support of Canadian brands is remarkable, and it is a true honor to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer she has worn since her wedding earlier this year.”

That isn't the last of the dress's tie ins, though. House of Nonie has another famous fan in the form of stylist Jessica Mulroney—one of Markle's best friends.

According to the brand's website, the House of Nonie is also committed to an ethical production system, which falls in line with Markle's past as a champion of human rights. The cherry on top? The brand is helmed by a woman. Thus, by choosing to wear the 10-year-old label, Markle is helping to uplift a female-founded business. (The "Meghan Markle Effect" is real, and we can only imagine the business boost that will result from Markle's outing).

At the end of the day, when she has the fashion world at her fingertips—Dior and Givenchy are only a phone call away—and an awareness that each and every one of her ensembles will be scrutinized down to the stitch, so her decision to wear a lesser-known brand is very intentional.

Her go-to silhouette, in a purposeful color, designed by a Canadian, and tied to her best friend? Yes, there was a lot more to this dress than first met the eye.