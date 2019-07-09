Meghan Markle Is Being Called Out for Having Staff Ban People from Taking Her Photo at Wimbledon

Last week, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance to support her friend Serena Williams at Wimbledon. Officially off-duty from her royal undertakings, the duchess made a simple request to surrounding fans: No pictures.

However, her strict photo policy didn't go over too well with the public, including one woman named Sally Jones. Jones told The Daily Telegraph that a royal protection officer told her not to take any pictures of Meghan because she was at the event "in a private capacity." Sally dubbed it "another example of silly control freaky," and added that the officer appeared "quite embarrassed" to ask patrons to put away their phones.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Aside from the public, Meghan even faced backlash from seasoned royal reporters on the issue. ITV News royal editor Chris Ship tweeted: "Police Protection Officers don’t take orders from the Communications team. I don’t know who told them to ask Wimbledon fans to stop taking photos. But they normally answer only to one person/persons: their bosses."

However, later on Ship said that maybe Meghan was getting harassed by fans, wavering on his original statement.

I’d say from these pictures, you could easily claim Meghan was being harassed by some members of the public and their camera phones at #wimbledon. And a police protection officer appears to be doing his job

📷 via @Shutterstock @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/cj7r1TqjtE — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) July 9, 2019

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan had a way harsher point of view, which he expressed on Good Morning Britain. "A private capacity, at Wimbledon? This is so ridiculous. It's rankly hypocritical and they're not private people, they're the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. We get to pay for their mansion, we get to do all of this."

It’s absurd for Ms Markle to demand privacy as she sits in the royal box on a publicly-funded jolly with her mates... https://t.co/vcaymV3dyt — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 9, 2019

He continued his rant on Twitter, writing: "It's absurd for Ms Markle to demand privacy as she sits in the royal box on a publicly-funded jolly with her mates," before adding: "If you want to be private, go back to America and live privately." Ouch.