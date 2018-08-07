Meghan Markle’s TV Husband Is Set to Become a First-Time Dad

Patrick J. Adams may have played Meghan Markle's husband on the TV show Suits, but in real life, he and Pretty Little Liars actress Troian Bellisario are the dream team. And as of this week, that dream team is growing.

Bellisario is pregnant with the couple's first child together, E! News confirmed, which means she and Adams will be first-time parents soon.

IAN WEST

Adams had talked before about how he and Bellisario have planned to start a family, so the news isn't a total curve ball.

"We talk about it all the time, obviously, and when the time is right, the time will be right," Adams told Entertainment Tonight in July. "You know, we're not going anywhere. Very much in love and excited for everything that comes next."

The last time fans caught sight of the couple was at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding, where Adams and other Suits co-stars came out to support Markle. Bellisario sweetly documented it all on her Instagram Story, giving the world a sneak peak into their day.

Since then, the two have stayed relatively quiet on social media, but with a new baby on the way, we wouldn't be surprised if there's an uptick in photos in the near future.

Congrats to the couple on their baby news!