Meghan Markle's TV Husband Revealed He Speaks to Rachel in Suits's Final Season

Meghan Markle may have moved on from her acting days, but her show Suits (understandably) isn't too keen on letting go of her character forever.

Though she and TV husband Patrick J. Adams made their exit from the show last year, it's been announced that he's making a return for Suits's final season as Mike Ross — and his scenes do include Meghan's character, Rachel.

Adams told ET that while Meghan won't physically be onscreen with the rest of the cast, the show has still found a way to address Rachel Zane.

"There's phone calls with Rachel saying, 'Goodbye, I love you,' and, you know, I think there's some obvious acknowledgment that she's still there and a part of the show," he said, adding that things are still "good" between Mike and Rachel.

"We're happy. I promise you they're happy."

Image zoom USA Network/Getty Images

Last month, showrunner Aaron Korsch teased Meghan's possible appearance, telling Deadline, "When [Mike] comes back, I do believe there is a little update on Rachel.”

When asked if Meghan herself might make an appearance in the last season, Korsh said, "You never know. There is always a chance she is going to pick up the phone and call me and say can I come back, and if she did she would be welcome back with arms wide open. But no, l don’t see that happening.”

Even if she isn't physically in the last season, it sounds like she'll still be there in spirit.