Meghan Markle Rewore a Dress with a Very Sentimental Meaning

Meghan Markle is dressed like the triplet to Kate Middleton and Prince William's twinning moment today (the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Pakistan wearing fashionable forest green), but that's not all that's special about her latest look.

The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the WellChild Awards in London — almost 4,000 miles from her in-laws, who are in the midst of a 5-day royal tour — in a familiar sheath dress by P.A.R.O.S.H. True Meghan fashion stans will recognize she also wore the dress while filming her first post-engagement TV interview with Prince Harry in November of 2017.

Image zoom Meghan Markle Rewore a Dress with a Sentimental Meaning at the WellChild Awards Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

In the interview, Harry revealed the very low-key way he proposed to Meghan, and the two were even caught engaging in some delightfully goofy moments together. The couple was also asked about their plans for children — bringing us full circle, as the WellChild charity supports children who are battling illnesses.

Not to mention, the couple has since welcomed their own kid, 5-month-old bundle of royal joy, Master Archie.

RELATED: Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Stepped Out in Matching Outfits

During their outing, Meghan and Harry seemed to be totally in sync, hearkening back to the energy between them almost exactly two years ago. Guess their love is as timeless as Meghan's style.