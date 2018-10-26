Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Best Look Ever
On Friday evening, Meghan Markle served up what is hands-down our favorite look from her and Prince Harry’s royal tour thus far.
The Duchess of Sussex arrived at the Australian Geographic Society Awards in Sydney looking red carpet ready in a white tulle Oscar de la Renta midi gown with an illusion neckline and dozens of bird appliques smattered across the skirt and bodice.
Markle kept the look understated and accessory-free, focusing the attention on her delicate gown and black suede Aquazzura bow pumps (in red: $750; nordstrom.com).
And Meghan wasn’t just there to add her signature flair — the Duchess took to the podium during the ceremony, presenting Sophia Skarparis with the award for Young Conservationalist of the Year.
Meghan’s stunning ensemble marks her first appearance since returning to Australia — the Duke and Duchess spent the last several days in the neighboring islands of Fiji and Tonga.
This was Markle’s third look of the day — she opted for a much more casual sky-blue shirt dress and a similarly cut striped dress in the hours ahead of her return to Sydney.