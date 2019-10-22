Meghan Markle's Long-Sleeve Dress Is Our Holiday Party Inspiration

Meghan Markle has stepped out for her first solo engagement since returning to England from her Africa tour with Prince Harry.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex made an appearance at the One Young World Summit opening in London, wearing a vibrant purple Aritzia dress (which she's worn previously) paired with navy suede Manolo Blahnik pumps ($665, neimanmarcus.com). She wore her long hair down with loose waves.

Image zoom Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Meghan attended as part of her role as vice president of the Queen's Commonwealth Trust, which has partnered with One Young World to bring 53 youth leaders from across the Commonwealth to the event, which was held at Royal Albert Hall.

The global forum brings together 2,000 young people from over 190 countries to create positive change and tackle some of the world’s biggest problems.

The duchess has attended the event in previous years, even before she became a royal. She first attended as a counselor in Dublin in 2014, and again in Ottawa in 2016.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Is 'Not Okay' — and She's Not Alone

According to the Sussex Royal official Instagram account, she will also hold a round table discussion later this week with One Young World leaders to address the issue of gender equity worldwide.