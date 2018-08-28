How Meghan Markle's On-Screen Dad Stepped Up Before Her Wedding to Prince Harry 

At this point, you'd have to be living under a rock in Bikini Bottom à la Patrick Star to have missed out on the colossal drama-fest that was Thomas Markle at the royal wedding. Or more accurately, Thomas Markle not at the wedding.

The father of the bride skipped out on his daughter Meghan Markle's big day with Prince Harry amid a tidal wave of controversy, which probably caused more than a few headaches from the Kensington Palace camp. One father figure not ruffling feathers? Wendell Pierce, who played her character Rachel Zane's dad on Suits.

Let's be frank, the absence of your dad at your own wedding isn't a void anyone can really fill (though Prince Charles did try), but even so, Pierce did his best to soothe Markle during the pre-wedding chaos with a little fatherly heart-to-heart as they filmed Rachel Zane's wedding scene for Suits.

"We had a moment I cherish," the actor told The Telegraph. "I was sitting with Meghan in her wedding dress, as we waited for a set-up. We were alone. I said to her, 'Your life is going to change. It's going to be amazing but I want you to know that I'm your friend, and no matter where you are or what's going on — if the fishbowl that you're in ever starts getting to you — you can call me.”

