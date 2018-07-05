Sounds Like Meghan Markle Has Adopted a British Accent

Los Angeles-native Meghan Markle is adapting quite well to her new post as Duchess of Sussex and wife of Prince Harry. So well, in fact, that she’s gone the extra mile and begun speaking in a British accent. Yes, really.

In a video taken while Meghan was meeting with fans ahead of an engagement with Queen Elizabeth on June 14, Markle graciously speaks to her public—but, um, something’s a little off …

Meghan said my name, that’s me done😭 pic.twitter.com/167F2ubjUh — Aya El Zeiny (@elzeiny99) June 14, 2018

Is that a British accent we hear? Sure sounds like it.

OK, no shade. She’s being genuinely sweet with her fans, and we honestly kind of understand how the accent would rub off. I mean, she went from living in the melting pot that is Los Angeles to hearing nothing but posh British accents 24/7 (there was that brief stint in Canada in between when she was filming Suits, you remember that, eh?). But the culture shock of a brand new continent is bound to affect your manner of speech at least a little.

And extra good news: at long last, we can finally say Madonna and the Duchess of Sussex have something in common!