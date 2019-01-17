Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chose a Super Modern Nursery Color Palette 

When it comes to the sex of Baby Sussex, we're just as curious as you are (though, probably not as curious as the bookies who have placed a good chunk of change on the odds that the baby is a girl).

Though some outlets are reporting that Meghan Markle is leaving hints about her baby's gender in the form of outfit color palettes, she herself told fans on Monday that she and hubby Prince Harry were waiting until the delivery to find out the baby's gender. But that doesn't mean they aren't deep in the nesting process — nursery decor and all.

Royal reporter Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday that the nursery preparation is in full swing over at their new home in Windsor Castle, and that choosing between blue or pink isn't a problem for the Duke and Duchess. In fact, they've selected a neutral (and very calming) palette of "whites and grays."

"According to sources who are helping with [their new home] renovations, the nursery itself is going to be very modern," she told the outlet. "Don't expect to see any baby pink or baby blue. Apparently, it's going to be a monochrome palette — whites and grays, I'm told, will be the color theme for baby Sussex's nursery."

The set up sounds "very modern" indeed, though considering what we know about the home that Markle lived in when she filmed Suits in Toronto, it's entirely on brand. Remember the white couch? The gray throw blankets? Looks like Meghan's not letting the royal life change her taste.