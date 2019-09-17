The Palace Just Responded to the Speculation that Meghan Markle Is Relaunching "The Tig"

Unfortunately for us, Meghan Markle won't be going back to her blogging days anytime soon.

Even though she filed to renew the trademark for her lifestyle website, The Tig, a palace spokesperson told People that the Duchess of Sussex has "absolutely no plans to relaunch The Tig."

"The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her," the spokesperson said.

Over the weekend, it was reported that the duchess's business manager, Andrew Meyer, filed documents in the U.S. requesting rights to the name until 2021. The filing also included the name Tigtots, which some speculated would be a spin-off blog with parenting advice from the new mom.

After launching the website in 2014, Meghan shut down The Tig in 2017, telling fans, "After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig. What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy."

While royal family members typically are not allowed to have personal blogs or social media accounts, we were pretty hopeful — after all, Meghan has become known for pushing boundaries and breaking with royal tradition. (I mean, Princess Eugenie did it first with a personal Instagram, so.)

This time, though, it doesn't look like she'll be breaking with protocol to bring back The Tig. At least we'll always have the archives.