Meghan Markle Gave a Heartbreaking Response When Asked About Her Mental Health 

Meghan Markle is the picture of strength in the face of adversity, regularly putting on a smile as she steps out for her official royal duties (and looking like the fashion icon she is while doing it).

However, it's recently come to light that the negative treatment Meghan's faced at the hands of the press hasn't rolled off her back as easily as she may make it seem.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry made it clear in the statement regarding the lawsuits the couple is pursuing against various British tabloids that the fallout was taking a toll on his wife. He was even compelled to compare the negative, relentless attention to that which his mother received.

On Friday, a clip from the couple's forthcoming ITV documentary, filmed during their royal tour of Africa earlier this month, was posted by royal reporter Omid Scobie. In it, filmmaker Tom Bradby asks Meghan how she's dealt with the pressures from the press — and her candid answer is heartbreaking.

Duchess Meghan also opens up in the documentary about dealing with negative press during her pregnancy:pic.twitter.com/lVCSfw05SZ — Omid Scobie (@scobie) October 18, 2019

"Look, any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable," she said. "So that was made really challenging. And then, when you have a newborn ... especially as a woman, it’s a lot."

She went on, "And also, thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes."

Bradby then asked the duchess if it was "fair to say [you're] not really OK? As in it’s really been a struggle?"

Maintaining her stoic demeanor, Meghan replied with an immediate, tense, "Yes."

Basically since the announcement of Meghan and Harry's relationship nearly three years ago, the Duchess of Sussex has faced nonstop attention — much of it negative — from the British press. Despite the best efforts of Harry, as well as the couple's famous friends like Elton John, Oprah, and George and Amal Clooney, to get the tabloids to back off, it appears that their pleas have been ignored.

At the very least, it's heartwarming to see that the duchess has circle of support to lean on in this time.