Why Meghan Markle Isn't Attending Royal Ascot

Meghan Markle attended her first Royal Ascot last year, just weeks after marrying Prince Harry, but she'll most likely be absent from the days-long event this year.

Though she attended Trooping the Colour over a week ago, Meghan is technically still on maternity leave, and is likely at home with Archie at Frogmore Cottage. She made an exception to attend Trooping the Colour because it's a celebration for the Queen's birthday — and as a source told People last week, "Trooping is a family occasion. You don’t skip the Queen’s birthday. She’s the Queen!”

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Last year, Kate Middleton also stepped away from maternity leave to attend Trooping of the Colour, a few months after giving birth to Prince Louis.

The Duchess of Sussex's maternity leave is likely to last until October, when she has an official event on the calendar, but we could still see her make public appearances between now and then. Kate Middleton also made a few public appearances during her maternity leave, like the traditional hospital-side photo call and Meghan and Harry's wedding.

It's also been rumored that Meghan and Harry will be taking a tour of Africa in the fall, and they might bring Archie — if so, he'd be one of the youngest little royals to go on an official royal tour. Bon voyage, Baby Sussex.