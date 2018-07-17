Did Meghan Markle Just Re-Wear the Same Dress in a New Color?

Meghan Markle is keeping her calendar pretty packed these days. The new royal doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon, and Tuesday is a perfect example of it. After a busy weekend of Wimbledon tennis with sister-in-law Kate Middleton, Markle reunited with her husband Prince Harry for yet another outing, and this time, she reached for one of her favorite dress silhouettes.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex went to the Nelson Mandela Centenary Exhibition opening in London, and Markle chose to wear a sleeveless trench dress by the Canadian label House of Nonie. If it looked pretty familiar, that's because she wore something similar only a few months back.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Markle has worn this exact kind of sleeveless trench dress before on a royal visit, when she accompanied Kate Middleton, Prince William, and her husband to their first-ever joint event together in February. That time, her Jason Wu trench dress ($1,795, nordstrom.com) was navy, and happened to be 1,000 percent more expensive than Kate Middleton's outfit that day.

On Tuesday though, the aim of the day was to celebrate Nelson Mandela, the South African political leader, on what would have been his 100th birthday. According to The Telegraph, Mandela's life and legacy has particular meaning to Prince Harry. When he was 23 years old, he visited South Africa's Robben Island to see the prison cell Mandela was forced to live in for 18 years, and he was visibly moved.

"Harry has read Mandela's autobiography and idolizes him," an Army colleague told The Telegraph. "He thought it a very good thing for the men to experience and later spent a moment in quiet reflection."

It's no wonder he and Meghan spent the day honoring Mandela, then.