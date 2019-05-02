Palace Sources Weighed in on the Speculation That Meghan Markle Already Had Her Baby

With news out of Buckingham Palace that Prince Harry would be traveling to the Netherlands on May 8-9, we were all but convinced that Baby Sussex had already arrived. New intel, however, is changing our minds.

Palace sources told Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl that there’s “no royal baby yet” despite Meghan Markle’s reported due date coming and going this past Sunday.

And despite Harry’s commitment to his engagement in Amsterdam next week, a source told Nicholl, “There’s no way he’s going to miss the birth of his baby.”

Fueling the "no baby" speculation, royal watchers noted that Meghan and Harry's birthday message to Princess Charlotte (left on Kensington Royal's Instagram, despite the fact that they no longer follow the account) was addressed from "H and M," no new baby's initial included.

As expected, Nicholl predicts news of Baby Sussex will crop up on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s joint Instagram account, @SussexRoyal, and assures anxious fans the announcement will come at a “reasonable hour” (for the British, at least).

Though Harry and Meghan made clear their intention to keep the birth of their child private in the early days, royal reporter Rebecca English tweeted that she believes there was a “misunderstanding” in regard to just how hush-hush Markle’s labor will be.

RELATED: What Prince Harry's New Trip Means for the Arrival of Baby Sussex

“Am assured that if they are able to tell us she has gone into labour, then they will. I think the misunderstanding about how much is being kept private came as a result of the initial, slightly badly-worded, press release,” she wrote on Thursday morning.

No. Am assured that if they are able to tell us she has gone into labour, then they will. I think the misunderstanding about how much is being kept private came as a result of the initial, slightly badly-worded, press release. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 2, 2019

Though the Sussex’s won’t be participating in the traditional photoshoot outside the hospital with their newborn, they will host a photocall in Windsor soon after the child’s birth.