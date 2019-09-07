Meghan Markle's First Stop in New York Probably Won't Surprise You

The Big Apple is getting an unofficial dose of royal fever. Meghan Markle arrived in New York City and the duchess's first order of business wasn't any sort of royal appointment. Instead, People reports that Markle headed to a hot yoga class to try and get a handle on jet lag.

"There were lots of sweet, knowing smiles" among her fellow classmates, a source told People. She took in her Savasana and sun salutations at Modo Yoga, a studio that offers hot yoga in an eco-friendly setting. Forget sweating to the oldies, the other students in class were sweating with a duchess. The source adds that she was a regular student back before she was a royal.

"She has been going to Modo Yoga for many years and tries to do so whenever she is in New York," the source added. "It was the perfect remedy for jet lag."

Markle's been a longtime fan of yoga. Her mother, Doria Ragland, is actually a yoga instructor in Los Angeles and many credit her for Meghan's love of yoga.

"Yoga is my thing," Meghan told Best Health Magazine. "My mom is a yoga instructor and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven."

Meghan's in NYC to catch her BFF Serena Williams play in the final match of this year's U.S. Open against Bianca Andreescu. According to reports, she'll only be in the city for 48 hours. Prince Harry and baby Archie are back in the U.K., so she'll be jetting back across the Atlantic on Sunday night. The in-and-out itinerary is similar to her baby shower trip, when she was in town for just two days.

People adds that Markle has used yoga to combat jet lag before. When she and Harry made their official trip down under to Australia, reports circulated that was taking 4:30 a.m. classes since her body hadn't acclimated to her travel schedule.