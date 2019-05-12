Meghan Markle Celebrates Mother's Day with the Sweetest Photo of Baby Archie

Happy Mother's Day, Meghan Markle!

The new mom gave birth to her first child, Archie Harrison, a week ahead of the American holiday and is celebrating the special occasion on Instagram with the cutest photo of her son.

"Paying tribute to all mothers today - past, present, mothers-to-be, and those lost but forever remembered," the Sussexes wrote alongside a snap of Archie's tiny baby toes, which are seemingly cradled by Meghan (check the pale pink manicure). "We honor and celebrate each and every one of you."

The couple paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mom, Princess Diana, in the adorable image by strategically positioning Di's favorite flowers, forget-me-nots, in the background.

Meanwhile, Meghan's own mom, Doria Ragland, will be spending the day with the family of three. Right before baby Archie's birth, Doria flew from Los Angeles to London to help her daughter adjust to her role as a new mom. “She’s super excited,” a source told People of Ragland. “She and Meghan are so close.” Another insider added: "Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great.”

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Meghan appeared to be elated while introducing little Archie to the world. At a brief press conference, the duchess said being a mom is "magic," before sweetly adding: "I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy.”

Motherhood looks good on you, Meghan!