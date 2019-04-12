Meghan Markle's Mom Has Inspired a Royal Romance Novel — and It Sounds So Juicy
*Adds to Amazon cart.*
Just when we were beginning to feel fatigued by the tidal wave of royal drama rumors thrashing against the shores of 2019, we finally received a bit of royal-adjacent news that doesn’t make us want to cry/scream/cringe for the poor Queen.
Meghan Markle’s mother, the formidable and sorely underpublicized Doria Ragland, has inspired a romance novel. Seriously.
Ragland, 62, was reportedly invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family last year, news that stirred Margaret H. Willison to send a breathless tweet about her “need” for “a charming romance about the single mother of a new Duchess falling in love with an appropriately aged royal retainer while spending Christmas at Sandringham.”
Bestselling author of The Proposal, Jasmine Guillory, accepted Willison’s pitch in the comments, seemingly as a joke. But fast forward five months and the novel in question is not only written but available for pre-order on Amazon.
Royal Holiday, out Oct. 1, follows Vivian Forest, a single mom and social worker in her fifties who accompanies her stylist daughter, Maddie, on “a little Christmas trip to Sandringham” where she meets a man “who [looks] like a tall mug of steaming hot chocolate” and just happens to be the Queen’s Private Secretary. *Adds to cart.* (You can read an excerpt here.)
We wonder if Royal Holiday will also feature a ruthless ex-husband who takes tabloid bribes and seeks to publicly humiliate his daughter at every turn … Seriously, this book writes itself.