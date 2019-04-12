Meghan Markle's Mom Has Inspired a Royal Romance Novel — and It Sounds So Juicy

Just when we were beginning to feel fatigued by the tidal wave of royal drama rumors thrashing against the shores of 2019, we finally received a bit of royal-adjacent news that doesn’t make us want to cry/scream/cringe for the poor Queen.

Meghan Markle’s mother, the formidable and sorely underpublicized Doria Ragland, has inspired a romance novel. Seriously.

Ragland, 62, was reportedly invited to spend Christmas at Sandringham with the royal family last year, news that stirred Margaret H. Willison to send a breathless tweet about her “need” for “a charming romance about the single mother of a new Duchess falling in love with an appropriately aged royal retainer while spending Christmas at Sandringham.”

Having read this news, I know NEED a charming romance about the single mother of a new Duchess falling in love with an appropriately aged royal retainer while spending Christmas at Sandringham. https://t.co/pn3DFqLR4H — Margaret H. Willison (@MrsFridayNext) November 4, 2018

Bestselling author of The Proposal, Jasmine Guillory, accepted Willison’s pitch in the comments, seemingly as a joke. But fast forward five months and the novel in question is not only written but available for pre-order on Amazon.

Well...let me introduce ROYAL HOLIDAY! Coming October 1, 2019! To see the cover, read an excerpt, and get links to preorder, click here: https://t.co/ZV31AHMDSg — Jasmine Guillory (@thebestjasmine) April 11, 2019

Royal Holiday, out Oct. 1, follows Vivian Forest, a single mom and social worker in her fifties who accompanies her stylist daughter, Maddie, on “a little Christmas trip to Sandringham” where she meets a man “who [looks] like a tall mug of steaming hot chocolate” and just happens to be the Queen’s Private Secretary. *Adds to cart.* (You can read an excerpt here.)

We wonder if Royal Holiday will also feature a ruthless ex-husband who takes tabloid bribes and seeks to publicly humiliate his daughter at every turn … Seriously, this book writes itself.