Meghan Markle Just Modeled Her Own Clothing Collection

Meghan Markle has made her first appearance in official royal capacity since she started her maternity leave, and she did it in style. On Thursday, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out to launch her capsule clothing collection for charity. And, appropriately, she wore a few pieces from the new line which was made with a group of collaborators: a pair of trousers from Jigsaw and a crisp white shirt from her designer friend Misha Nonoo.

Image zoom Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The clothing line is a workwear collection in collaboration with Marks & Spencer, John Lewis, Jigsaw, and Nonoo, ranging in price from about $25 (for a shift dress) to $245 (for a blazer). Sales will benefit her royal patronage Smart Works, which supports disadvantaged women entering or re-entering the workforce. Additionally, for each piece of the collection that is sold, another will be donated charity. The collection will be available for approximately two weeks.

The Duchess of Sussex has arrived for the launch of the @SmartWorksHQ capsule collection, wearing the trousers by @Jigsaw and shirt by her friend @mishanonoo. Meghan has bought each item in the range herself and will be wearing other items during the South Africa visit! pic.twitter.com/A1GcHS5JNk — Emily Nash (@emynash) September 12, 2019

“Since moving to the U.K., it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organizations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact,” the Duchess of Sussex said in a statement on Thursday. “It was just last September that we launched the Together cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Now, one year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good.”

