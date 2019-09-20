Misha Nonoo Is Having a Themed Wedding, and Guests Are Reportedly Expected to Dress Up for It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly touched down in Rome (sans Archie, sadly) for the wedding of her friend, fashion designer Misha Nonoo.

Nonoo is marrying a businessman and Hess Corporation heir Michael Hess, and it sounds like the event is set to be a fancy Italian affair.

According to The Daily Beast, the festivities will kick off with a gala lunch on Friday inside Rome’s Cinecitta studios, where much of Federico Fellini’s movie La Dolce Vita was filmed. As such, guests have reportedly been asked to dress according to the theme of 1950s Rome throughout the celebrations. For women, that might mean gowns akin to those that La Dolce Vita star Akita Ekberg wore in the film, and for men, it might mean slim tailored suits.

In addition to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, other guests expected to be in attendance include Karlie Kloss, Joshua Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, Katy Perry, and Orlando Bloom. (Hess attended business school at Harvard with the Josh.)

Thanks to that guest list (particularly Ivanka), security measures are expected to be tight. A police source confirmed to Daily Beast that U.S. Secret Service agents have combed the area in anticipation of the first daughter’s arrival. Ivanka and Jared, however, are not expected to attend the Friday lunch, which is said to be for Nonoo's closest friends only.

They will, however, be attending the nuptial ceremony, held in Rome’s 17th-century Villa Aurelia overlooking the city. Guests will allegedly be banned from posting anything on social media until official photos from the wedding are released.

There will also reportedly be a few custom tours of Rome for guests on Saturday, as well as another gala event back at Cinecitta studios that night, including dancing in the original La Dolce Vita film set. It's not known if Meghan and Harry will be staying for those festivities, since they'll be leaving for their royal tour of Africa on Monday.

Nonoo and the Duchess of Sussex met at Art Basel in Miami several year ago, and have been tight ever since. It's been rumored that she introduced Meghan and Harry, and the two recently worked together on Meghan's capsule collection for Smart Works.

"She is the most generous, the most genuine person,” she said in a recent interview, calling Meghan “such a sister in the sense that, you know, if you’re her friend, she’ll do anything for you.”