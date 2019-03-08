Meghan Markle Wore an Unexpected Outfit While Observing International Women's Day

Meghan Markle is observing her first International Women’s Day as a member of the royal family with a grand flourish.

Earlier on Friday it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex had been appointed Vice-President of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. She’ll serve alongside royal patron Queen Elizabeth and President Prince Harry.

Find out more about the support HRH The Duchess of Sussex will be providing to QCT here: https://t.co/c3lOktrxGI — Queen's CW Trust (@queenscomtrust) March 8, 2019

Following the announcement, Markle stepped out for a QCT panel discussion at King’s College where she spoke in conjunction with fellow female changemakers Annie Lennox, model Adwoa Aboah, and former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard, among others.

Image zoom DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

The Duchess forewent maternity garb once again, opting for a black and white Azzura high-neck patterned minidress from Reiss ($345; reiss.com), an Alexander McQueen blazer, black Manolo Blahnik BB pumps ($625; nordstrom.com), and (a singular shout-out to female designers on IWD) a Stella McCartney clutch ($875; nordstrom.com). For someone whose style makes such a global impact and can literally rescue a brand from the brink of bankruptcy, we're surprised she didn't choose to support more female designers today, but we applaud her playful look nonetheless.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

During the discussion Meghan encouraged viewers to stand up for equality. “If there’s injustice and a lack of inequality someone needs to say something — and why not you?” she asked, adding, “We must be global feminists and include men and boys.”

Yes, quee — sorry, duchess.