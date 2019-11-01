Meghan Markle Opened Up About What She Really Wants

When it comes to some of Meghan Markle's greatest desires, there's one thing that's extremely important to her: being heard.

In a new interview with The Telegraph, the Duchess opened up about some of her greatest concerns, one of which involved her thoughts on what others think of her.

Reportedly, Meghan doesn't just "want people to love her." She isn't even concerned with people referring to her by her formal title, the Duchess of Sussex. She wants to people to pay attention when she speaks out on the issues that she finds important, such as gender equality, women's rights, and most pressingly, mental health.

Meghan proved how much speaking out about and discussing mental health meant to her at a recent event. During the opening of Luminary Bakery's new cafe, an establishment created to help disadvantaged women, Meghan spoke to Tanya there, a victim of domestic violence, about her thoughts on the importance of taking the time out for mental health and healing.

"We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays," she said. “There’s a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix. But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed," she told Tanya.

"You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed, and that takes time. And that’s what I love about this place. It gives you the support to heal."

Meghan's candid talk comes after reports surfaced that she and Prince Harry are allegedly considering establishing a "second base" outside of the U.K., according to People.

"It’s not possible for them to be [in the U.K.] like this,” a source told People. "There’s more pressure now. There’s a shift that is happening."

Meghan previously opened up about her struggles with the intense media scrutiny she's been under as well as being a new mother, both events which could take a massive toll on mental health. Currently, Meghan and Prince Harry are facing down a six-week sabbatical to carve out some "much-needed family time" in November, which should indeed be beneficial on the mental health front.