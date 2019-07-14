Meghan Markle Just Greeted Beyoncé with a Huge Hug at The Lion King Premiere

When news broke that Beyoncé and Meghan Markle would be in the same room this weekend, fans collectively lost their minds at the potential of music royalty meeting actual royalty. Well, the stars aligned, and everyone's wish came true at The Lion King premiere in London on Sunday night.

While making the rounds meeting the cast and crew of the film, Meghan finally arrived in front of Queen Bey and went in for a hug. And, according to royal reporter Rebecca English, the two moms engaged in a bit of small talk about their kids.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Image zoom NIKLAS HALLE'N/Getty Images

"The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys," said Beyoncé, as she leaned in for their embrace. Harry then chimed in and asked Bey and Jay about the twins. "They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here," Bey responded.

B: The baby, so beautiful. We love you guys.

H: And how are the twins?

B: They are not here. They don’t come on every trip. We left them at home. They would loved to have been here

JZ: The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself

Me: Surreal pic.twitter.com/douyHQQ53r — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) July 14, 2019

Jay Z then offered his own piece of parenting advice to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "The best advice I can give you, always find time for yourself," he added. It appears as if Meghan and Harry were doing just that at the movie's European premiere, as the new parents walked down the red carpet together dressed to the nines and holding hands.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

The meeting between Beyoncé and Meghan was made even more meaningful, considering how the songstress paid tribute to Meghan when she accepted her BRIT Award via video with a painting of the duchess in a tiara in the background last year. Meghan's reaction to the moment was priceless.

Meg's makeup artist Daniel Martin told Gayle King during an interview, "I sent her a pic. I think it was a screen grab of the two of them in front of the portrait. I think all I wrote was, 'Girl.' She wrote me back like the big eye emoji."

We have a feeling this is just the beginning of an amazing friendship!