Meghan Markle's Latest Outing Marked a Major Fashion First
Thursday was a big (HUGE) day for Meghan Markle. The Duchess was named patron of four charities, made her first public outing of the new year, and she wore maternity clothes in public for the very first time since announcing her pregnancy in October.
The former Suits star began her day at Smart Works, a UK charity that helps unemployed women regain the confidence they need to return to the workforce.
Markle arrived at the charity’s London headquarters in a camel Oscar de la Renta coat worn over a midi-length LBD from maternity brand Hatch ($218; shopbop.com). The expectant royal kept her dark locks in her signature low bun, accessorizing with delicate gold Kimai earrings, Victoria Beckham handbag ($925; net-a-porter.com) and a bold pair of animal-print Gianvito Rossi pumps.
As an introduction to her patronage, Markle helped style a woman for a job interview.
*Ariana Grande voice* CAN. YOU. IMAGINE.
As announced Thursday, Markle’s other royal patronages include The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and animal rescue center The Mayhew.