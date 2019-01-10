Meghan Markle's Latest Outing Marked a Major Fashion First

Thursday was a big (HUGE) day for Meghan Markle. The Duchess was named patron of four charities, made her first public outing of the new year, and she wore maternity clothes in public for the very first time since announcing her pregnancy in October.

The former Suits star began her day at Smart Works, a UK charity that helps unemployed women regain the confidence they need to return to the workforce.

Today The Duchess of Sussex will visit @SmartWorksHQ, which helps long term unemployed and vulnerable women regain the skills, confidence and tools to succeed at job interviews, return to employment and transform their lives. pic.twitter.com/oYFpwlYemz — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

The Duchess of Sussex arrives at @SmartWorksHQ and joins a discussion with volunteers and women they have helped succeed in job interviews.



So far, the charity has helped over 11,000 women and has plans to dress 3,500 women this year across the UK. pic.twitter.com/MvFnjUJHoo — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

The Duchess meets Ruma, who was referred to @SmartWorksHQ from the @PrincesTrust ahead of her interview.



Ruma had been out of work for almost a year, but has now secured a part time role, and will be coming back to pick a set of outfits from the Dressing Room for her new job. pic.twitter.com/k4vGdBCo1d — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 10, 2019

Markle arrived at the charity’s London headquarters in a camel Oscar de la Renta coat worn over a midi-length LBD from maternity brand Hatch ($218; shopbop.com). The expectant royal kept her dark locks in her signature low bun, accessorizing with delicate gold Kimai earrings, Victoria Beckham handbag ($925; net-a-porter.com) and a bold pair of animal-print Gianvito Rossi pumps.

Image zoom Neil Mockford/Getty Images

As an introduction to her patronage, Markle helped style a woman for a job interview.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

Watch: Meghan has fun as she helped out @SmartWorksHQ this morning (📹@byEmilyAndrews ) pic.twitter.com/iiNgaYQsll — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) January 10, 2019

*Ariana Grande voice* CAN. YOU. IMAGINE.

As announced Thursday, Markle’s other royal patronages include The National Theatre, The Association of Commonwealth Universities, and animal rescue center The Mayhew.

