Meghan Markle's Ireland Tour Makeup Routine Is So Shocking

While on her Ireland tour with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, broke out three different (and downright gorgeous) outfits in one single day. But what's even more impressive? The fact that Markle did her own makeup for the occasion.

No joke. According to a series of Instagram comments by her wedding day makeup artist Daniel Martin, it turns out that Meghan Markle has been creating all those glowing natural beauty looks all by herself. Now that's skill.

After one commenter asked Martin if he was in Europe, he replied, "I'm not. She beat that mug herself!" He confirmed the fact again later in another reply to a commenter. "She did her makeup herself for this."

danielmartin/Instagram

RELATED: See Prince Harry Adorably Scold a 3-Year-Old for Touching Meghan Markle's Hair

The makeup look consisted of a neutral smoky eye, pale pink lipstick, the most subtle blush, groomed, full eyebrows, and long, yet natural eyelashes. Her complexion makeup was also kept relatively simple and natural, as her freckles shined through.

A Meghan Markle-led makeup masterclass is definitely needed.