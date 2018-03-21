Meghan Markle Is Getting Her Own Wax Figure, but Will It Look Like Her?

Does May 19 ring a bell?

If so, you’re a certified Meghan Markle superfan considering that’s the date she’ll walk down the aisle to exchange vows with Prince Harry. Yes, news outlets will surely cover the royal event on TV then, but if you’re looking to get up close and personal with Markle without booking a ticket to London’s Buckingham Palace, there’s a new way to do so.

The 36-year-old former Suits actress is officially getting the wax figure treatment, an honor that honestly is only given to the most famous celebrities on Earth. Madame Tussauds will reveal her look-alike figure at the museum’s London and New York locations in May. The exact date has not been confirmed for when you’ll be able to pop inside to take a selfie with Markle’s doppelgänger, but we do know the London version will be revealed ahead of her nuptials to Harry.

OMG, try this for news... #MeghanMarkle will be joining her future husband Prince Harry at #MadameTussaudsLondon! Can't breathe. 👑✨#ThePrincessIsHere pic.twitter.com/lPABJTagTp — Madame Tussauds (@MadameTussauds) March 21, 2018

“Meghan Markle has captured the hearts and imaginations of people all around the world,” Christine Haughney, Regional Head of Marketing for Merlin Entertainments, said in a statement. “We’re so excited to give our fans the change to ‘meet’ their ‘American Princess’ and celebrate the royal wedding this spring.”

Haughney isn’t wrong. Since rumors of Harry and Markle's romance broke in 2017, the media has feverishly covered every detail of their private life, down to what their wedding cake will look like. She’s even inspired some pretty funny social media accounts dedicated to her.

"Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking." A post shared by Gary Janetti (@garyjanetti) on Mar 20, 2018 at 10:44am PDT

But will her wax figure actually resemble what she looks like in real life? That’s to be determined. In the past, Madame Tussauds and other similar wax figure museums have faced criticism after creating statues in the likeliness of famous people that look nothing like them. Namely, interpretations of Beyoncé have been ridiculed for the fact that they feature a skin color much lighter than Queen Bey’s.

Let’s hope this one gets it right.