Meghan Markle Will Quietly Celebrate Her Birthday After the Backlash Over Her Baby Shower

Meghan Markle turns 38 years old on Sunday, but don't expect to witness any extravagant party plans taking shape over the weekend.

After the backlash from her very fancy (and expensive) baby shower in New York City this spring, the duchess is keeping the celebration low-key, which means she won't be joining celebrity friends Amal and George Clooney on Lake Como.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

"Frogmore Cottage will host a celebration for Meghan's birthday," a source told The Sun. "The Clooneys clan will be in Villa Oleandra on Lake Como and the Sussexes will not want to be seen enjoying more of their lavish hospitality after the PR disaster backlash post the US baby shower."

Royal expert Omid Scobie also agreed that Meghan would ring in her big 3-8 discreetly. "The Sussexes have been so busy this year that I can imagine her birthday will simply involve a well-deserved day of rest with a few friends — and, of course, precious moments with Archie," he said during an interview with Katie Couric.

There's also a chance that Meghan and Harry will take Baby Archie with them for a trip to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to visit the Queen. Back in June, The Mirror reported that Queen Elizabeth invited the family of three to her vacation home for a laid-back birthday retreat.

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

“The Queen and Prince Philip adore the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie, and they have invited them to Balmoral for a few days,” an insider told the publication. “It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honor.”

RELATED: A Royal Expert Breaks Down How the Gifting Went Down at Meghan's Baby Shower

The source continued: "They will celebrate Meghan’s birthday, and the catering team will bake a cake to mark the occasion. Meghan may be a Duchess who can have anything she wants but the Queen is giving her a thoughtful present. It’s no secret Balmoral is Her Majesty’s favorite home and that’s why this invite is so special and heartfelt."

Nothing says you're royalty more than spending your birthday in a legit castle with the Queen.