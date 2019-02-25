Meghan Markle Transforms the LBD Into a Maternity Wear Staple

Meghan Markle pulled out all of the sartorial stops during her recent trip to Morocco. There was a Valentino cape dress, a dreamy bespoke Dior gown, and plenty of chic casual wear. For her last hurrah in the North African city, Meghan gave us one last piece of fashion inspiration.

After wearing an equestrian chic striped shirt to visit some horse stables, the duchess changed into a LBD with a flouncy hemline, transitioning the wardrobe staple into maternity territory.

Image zoom Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

She paired the comfy dress with a white blazer and Manolo Blahnik slingback pump for a polished effect. The mom-to-be also wore her hair back in a ponytail, displaying a pair of gold chandelier earrings.

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

During Meghan and Harry's whirlwind visit, the focus was clearly on the impending arrival of the couple's first child. Markle got a henna tattoo for "good luck" before baby, while the parents-to-be's PDA was off the charts the entire trip.

And with a little more than a month until Meghan's due date, she's still managing to find ways to look stylish while pregnant — no surprise there!