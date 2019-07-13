Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Return to Wimbledon Together

It looks like Wimbledon is becoming Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's annual sisters-in-law outing.

On Saturday, the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge took to the royal box at Wimbledon to cheer on Serena Williams at the Ladies’ Singles Final.

For the occasion, Kate recycled a bespoke green Dolce & Gabbana midi dress, while Meghan — who caused a major uproar for wearing jeans to the games last week — opted for a pleated maxi skirt with a white button-down tucked in.

Both Meghan and Kate have attended Wimbledon matches this year separately, and Kate is also expected to attend a match with Prince William on Sunday. Last year, they made an appearance at Wimbledon for the same finals match, during which Serena lost to Angelique Kerber, marking their first solo visit together without Prince William and Prince Harry.

Since then, plenty of rumors have been circulating about a supposed "feud" between the royal foursome, with people even speculating that photos from their last outing together to support Prince William and Prince Harry were "orchestrated" to quell further rift gossip.

Whether or not that's the case, it seems like the royal sisters-in-law are doing just fine.