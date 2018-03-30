Meghan Markle Definitely Won't Be Wearing Kate Middleton's Tiara at Her Wedding

Meghan Markle won’t be rocking the same tiara Kate Middleton wore at her wedding, but there’s a good reason behind it.

The stunning bejeweled accessory, which was loaned to the Duchess of Cambridge from Queen Elizabeth II for her 2011 wedding to Prince William, will be on display at the National Gallery of Australia in the “Cartier: The Exhibition” jewelry show from March 30 through July 22—a conflict with the Suits star and Prince Harry’s May 19 nuptials.

The Cartier Halo tiara is on loan for the exhibit from the Royal Collection Trust and the Queen, who received the tiara as an 18th birthday gift from her mother, according to People.

Still, Markle is expected to wear a tiara as she says "I do" on her big day. One of her “favorite jewelers”, Eva Hartling, vice president of Maison Birks, told the mag she expects the actress to “go for something that is true to her style.” She added, “I’m sure it is going to be refined and elegant.”

Although the Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara will be unavailable, Markle could still wear a different tiara from the Queen for her walk down the aisle.

Either way, we have a feeling it’s going to be an unforgettable style moment.