Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Reportedly Text Each Other All the Time

Since Baby Archie's birth two months ago, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton appeared to have put their (allegedly rocky) past behind them. In fact, they're closer than ever, according to royal writer Carolyn Durand who claims the sister-in-laws have each other on speed dial.

During an interview with Hello!, Durand explained how motherhood initially brought the duchesses back together. “Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship," she said. "Their relationship has constantly evolved over time and they have become closer since Meghan’s wedding.”

In addition to the royal family's ongoing WhatsApp group chat, Kate and Meghan have taken their conversations into a singular texting chain. "They talk and text regularly, they have more in common and Kate has wanted to make sure Meghan has felt welcomed to the family,” Durand added.

While the details of Meghan and Kate's text exchanges haven't been revealed, we imagine they probably focus mostly on the children and arranging play dates now that George and Charlotte are completely taken by their new cousin.

“Babies are a great leveler,” royal commenter Victoria Arbiter previously told People about the ladies' evolving friendship. “The minute you’re bonding over your stories and sleepless nights, suddenly all the stuff that mattered before doesn’t matter anymore.”

Is too early to declare that the royal Fab Four is back?