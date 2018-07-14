Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Support Serena Williams After Her Wimbledon Loss

Serena Williams lost her match at Wimbledon this year, but luckily, she had her friends there to support her.

Immediately following her defeat against Angelique Kerber during the Ladies' Single Final on Saturday, the tennis star gave an emotional interview that expressed her feelings about the heartbreaking loss. Meanwhile, good friend Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton offered a listening ear.

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really hoping to get this far,” Williams said while visibly fighting back tears. “It’s obviously disappointing, but I can’t be disappointed. I have so much to look forward to. I’m literally just getting started.”

"I was really happy to get this far. For all the moms out there, I was playing for you today"



Grace, poise and emotion. A runner-up's interview given by a true champion.@SerenaWilliams 👏 #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/jjtw3cWyEq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2018

She added: “To all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried." These words seemed to garner a clap from the royals who stood in the stands.

TPN/Getty Images

Overcoming feelings of disappointment, Serena praised her opponent's first Wimbledon win. “She’s an incredible person, Angelique is, and she’s a really good friend, so I’m really happy for her,” she said. “This is her first title and I know she’s going to really enjoy it and enjoy the moment. So congrats again. It’s amazing.”

Michael Steele/Getty Images

Last week, Williams was in full practice mode, and even missed her baby girl Alexis Olympia's first steps while on the court, preaching to working moms everywhere with the relatable situation.

Let's hope Meghan and Kate take Serena out for a much-needed mom's night out.