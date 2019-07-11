A Royal Biographer Thinks the Photos from the Royal Polo Match Were "Orchestrated"

The Cambridges and Sussexes had a big day out on Wednesday, with both families coming together for the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day in Wokingham, England.

All seemed well and downright fun — Prince Louis wore Kate Middleton’s sunglasses! Prince Harry and Prince William smiled amid a game of polo! Meghan Markle and her royal sister-in-law did not appear to shudder at the sight of one another!

The fab four was, if for but a moment, fabulous once more.

But alas, not everyone’s convinced of the royal quartet’s authenticity in the face of high media stakes.

Royal commentator and author Duncan Larcombe told Nine News Australia he thought the ordeal was “carefully orchestrated,” noting, “There are always photographers at these polo matches.”

“They all looked very happy today, so it’s against the backdrop of the rift of course,” Larcombe continued.” That being said, he thinks, “They may not be the best of buddies.”

“I think they’ll be rather pleased with those pictures,” he said, explaining that the photos may work to overwrite the negative perception inherent in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to separate from their shared Royal Foundation.