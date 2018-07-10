Meghan Markle Is Back in Black for the First Time Since the Royal Wedding 

Isabel Jones
Jul 10, 2018 @ 8:15 am

Just one day after the high-profile christening of Prince Louis, the fab four (Meghan, Harry, Wills, and Kate) are back on the royal trail, attending a service for the Centenary of the Royal Air Force on at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning.

CHRIS J RATCLIFFE/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle, whose Duchess style profile has shifted dramatically from the early pale pinks and off-whites she wore during the first few weeks, arrived at the Abbey in a black A-line Dior gown cut at her knees and featuring the same neckline as her now iconic Givenchy wedding dress: the bateau. Markle paired the Audrey Hepburn-esque number with a vibrant Stephen Jones fascinator and beige pumps.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Kate Middleton, taking a special break from maternity leave, arrived at the site of her 2011 royal wedding in a muted teal dress similar in cut to the one she wore to Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the piece with a matching flower-bearing fascinator and a set of beige pumps.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

RELATED: Kate Middleton Wore the Same Designer to All of Her Kids' Christenings

Also in attendance was Queen Elizabeth, who notably missed Prince Louis’s christening on Monday. The reigning monarch wore a pearlescent blue jacket with turquoise trim and a matching hat for the occasion.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Markle and Prince Harry have a busy schedule ahead of them—they’ll be commencing their historic tour of Dublin later today.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC]. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] She is therefore exempt from bearing any prefix other than the singular "Queen." Lucky her! [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!