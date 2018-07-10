Meghan Markle Is Back in Black for the First Time Since the Royal Wedding 

Just one day after the high-profile christening of Prince Louis, the fab four (Meghan, Harry, Wills, and Kate) are back on the royal trail, attending a service for the Centenary of the Royal Air Force on at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday morning.

Alongside The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall, Their Royal Highnesses depart from @wabbey.



TRH will join The Queen and other Members of The Royal Family to watch a flypast at Buckingham Palace. Follow along @RoyalFamily. pic.twitter.com/NsJLJRrA5W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 10, 2018

Meghan Markle, whose Duchess style profile has shifted dramatically from the early pale pinks and off-whites she wore during the first few weeks, arrived at the Abbey in a black A-line Dior gown cut at her knees and featuring the same neckline as her now iconic Givenchy wedding dress: the bateau. Markle paired the Audrey Hepburn-esque number with a vibrant Stephen Jones fascinator and beige pumps.

Kate Middleton, taking a special break from maternity leave, arrived at the site of her 2011 royal wedding in a muted teal dress similar in cut to the one she wore to Meghan and Harry’s wedding in May. The Duchess of Cambridge paired the piece with a matching flower-bearing fascinator and a set of beige pumps.

Also in attendance was Queen Elizabeth, who notably missed Prince Louis’s christening on Monday. The reigning monarch wore a pearlescent blue jacket with turquoise trim and a matching hat for the occasion.

Markle and Prince Harry have a busy schedule ahead of them—they’ll be commencing their historic tour of Dublin later today.